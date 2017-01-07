MISSING: 17-year-old Haymarket boy

(Photo: Prince William Co. Police)

Prince William County Police need the public’s help finding a missing and endangered juvenile.

Benjamin T. McClure was last seen on January 7 at 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of James Madison Highway.

The 17-year-old may be in need of assistance so police believe he is endangered.

He’s described as a white male, 6’4” and 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey jogging pants and a grey hoodie.

Police believe he left the residence voluntarily in a 2005 blue Volkswagen Jetta with Virginia tags BLSSGS.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at (703) 792-6500.