SILVER SPRING, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring, Md.

Moti Tesgera was last seen on Friday at 5:20 p.m. in downtown Bethesda.

Tesgera is described by police as a black male, 6’ tall, and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police and family are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moti Tesgera is urged to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

