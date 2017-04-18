MISSING: 16-year-old male from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Jakeem Pope was last seen in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue NW on Monday.

Jakeem is described by police as a black male, with a medium brown complexion, 5’0” in height, 90 pounds, with dark brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and black Nike flip flop shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jakeem Pope is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV