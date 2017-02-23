MISSING: 16-year-old Jakeem Tariq Pope of DC

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Dept.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

Jakeem Tariq Pope, 16, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of U Street NW.

He’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He was wearing a black polo shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants, and brown shoes.

Jakeem also goes by his middle name Tariq, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jakeem Tariq Pope is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

