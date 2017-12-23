MISSING: 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son from NW

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - UPDATE: R'Riel Goodman and Chase Goodman have been found.

DC police need your help finding a 16-year-old girl and her 1-year-old son.

R'Riel Goodman and Chase Goodman were last seen on the 200 block of V Street, NW on December 21 around 11 a.m.

R'Riel was wearing a black coat, a black hoodie, and blue jeans when she was last seen and her son was wearing a green jacket, red hoodie, and blue jeans.

Police said R'iel is a black woman, with a light-brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. She stands at 5'10" and 240 pounds.

Her son is a black boy, with a light-brown complexion, brown eyes, and light brown hair. He is 1'06" and 28 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

