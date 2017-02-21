SPRINGFIELD, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Springfield, Va.

Juana Delgado Morales was last seen Feb. 14 after police say she left her home voluntarily with some extra clothes.

Due to various medical conditions, police believe Juana may be in danger and in need of treatment.

Juana is described by police as a 5'3" Hispanic female approximately 155 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and may be wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Juana Delgado Morales is asked to contact Detective Mike Fox at 703-246-5379, or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

(© 2017 WUSA)