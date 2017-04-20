WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Elijah Douglas.

He was last seen on Friday, April 14, 2017, in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. Douglas was reported missing on April 15, 2017.

He is described as a black male, with a light complexion, 5’9” in height, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elijah Douglas is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

