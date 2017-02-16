SOUTH RIDING, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from South Riding, Va.

Stephanie Ramirez-Lucero was last seen at her home last Thursday, Feb. 9th. Police say she is believed to have left on her own accord using a transportation app.

It is believed Stephanie left the area and she has remained active on social media.

She is described by police as being 5’ tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.

