MISSING: 16-year-old from NW DC

WUSA 9:53 PM. EST January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old from Northwest, D.C. 

Niyana Carrington was last seen on Tuesday around 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of 1st Street NW. 
                                  
Niyana is described by police as black female, 5’2” tall, 100-115 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair and a medium brown complexion.  

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Niyana Carrington is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

(© 2017 WUSA)


