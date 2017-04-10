MISSING: 16-year-old from Northwest, DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Christian Turner was last seen on Monday in the 600 block of Rock Creek Church Road NW.

He is described as a black male, with a light complexion, 6’4” in height, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Turner is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

