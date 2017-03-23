MISSING: 16-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 16-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Anjel Burl was last seen in the 200 block of 43rd Road NE on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Thursday.

Anjel is described by police as a black female, medium-complexion, 5’0” tall, 90 pounds, brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue polo style shirt, tan stretch pants, a yellow and pink North Face jacket, a yellow knit hat, and black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anjel Burl is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV