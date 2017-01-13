MISSING: 16-year-old from Fairfax Co.

Emerson A. Lopez Fugon (Photo: Fairfax Co. police)

FRANCONIA, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Franconia, Va.

Emerson A. Lopez Fugon was last seen on Monday. Police say he left voluntarily so officers entered him as a missing runaway. After receiving new information, police now believe Emerson may be in danger.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a blue hat with a Bulls logo and black Jordan sneakers.

If anyone has any information, please contact police.

