MISSING: 16-year-old boy from NW DC

Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Northwest, D.C.

Anthony Castro-Zavala was last seen in the 1400 block of Sheridan Street on Friday.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” in height, 180-200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Castro-Zavala is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

