MISSING: 16-year-old boy from NW DC

WUSA 10:20 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old boy from Northwest, D.C. 

Anthony Castro-Zavala was last seen in the 1400 block of Sheridan Street on Friday. 

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5” in height, 180-200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Castro-Zavala is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

 

