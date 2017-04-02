WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Southeast.
Kyerra Lattimore was last seen in the 1400 block of Alabama Ave. on Monday.
She is described as a black female, 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 137 to 140 pounds with long blonde braids.
She was wearing a navy blue shirt, a black hoodie with red stripes, beige pants and Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kyerra Lattimore is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.
