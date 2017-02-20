MISSING: 15-year-old with diabetes from Va.

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Prince William County, Va.

Makayla "Kayla" Phyllis Mattei was last seen on Friday morning when she left to attend school at Forest Park High School. Her mother said she did not show up for school and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Makayla's mother says she has diabetes and needs insulin injections.

Makayla was last seen wearing jeans and a sweatshirt with navy blue sneakers with pink stripes and carrying a dark book bag with the words Georgia State University on the front pocket. Her mother said she may be trying to make her way toward Atlanta, Ga.

If you have any information about Makayla's whereabouts, please contact the Dumfries Police Department at (703)-792-6500.

