MISSING: 15-year-old SE DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 15-year-old from Southeast, D.C.

Heaven Shamte was last seen on Saturday in the 3000 Block of 30th Street SE.

She is described by police as a black female, medium complexion, 5’6” in height, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Heaven Shamte is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

