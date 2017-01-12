MISSING: 15-year-old from NE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Chantese Zimmerman was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1st in the 500 block of 50th Place NE around 7:50 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

She is described by police as a black female with light brown complexion, 5'4", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know anything about her whereabouts, police contact D.C. police.

