WUSA
Close

MISSING: 15-year-old from NE DC

WUSA 4:08 PM. EST January 12, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Northeast, D.C. 

Chantese Zimmerman was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1st in the 500 block of 50th Place NE around 7:50 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. 

She is described by police as a black female with light brown complexion, 5'4", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you know anything about her whereabouts, police contact D.C. police. 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories