Christina Chenet-Edwards

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Germantown, Md.

Christina Chenet-Edwards of the 13000 block of Duchin Road was reported missing by her family.

She is described by police as an African-American female, 5′ 6” tall, and weighing 110 pounds. Christina has black hair and brown eyes. She is also known to frequent D.C.

Police and family are concerned for Christina’s emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christina Chenet-Edwards is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

