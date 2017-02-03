MISSING: 15-year-old from Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE CO., MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 15-year-old from Baltimore County, Md.

Michelle Heaven Simmons was last seen on Jan. 28th at her home of Tanglewood Road in Catonsville, Md around 6:30 p.m.

Michelle is described by police as an olive skinned female with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She was wearing red sweat pants or leggings and white Adidas tennis shoes at that time. When her mother checked on her in the morning, she found her daughter to be missing.

Anyone with information on Michelle Simmons' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

(© 2017 WUSA)