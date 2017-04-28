MISSING: 15-year-old Fredericksburg girl

(Photo: Fredericksburg police)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Fredericksburg.

Adelaida Marianna Figueroa was last seen on April 21 in the 400 block of Morningside Drive, Fredericksburg police said.

She is described as a white girl, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. Figueroa has a pierced nose and braces.

If you have any information, please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.

