MISSING: 15-year-old boy from NW

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC police need your help finding 15-year-old Carl Prather.

He was last seen on the 500 block of Indiana Avenue on August 24, and he was reported missing on August 25.

Police said he is an African American male. He stands at 5'3 and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes, and black rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carl Prather is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

