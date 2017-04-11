Missing 15-month-old last seen with dad in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A missing 15-month-old girl from Silver Spring, Md. was last seen with her father in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday.

Janel Aaliyah Mercado of Aston Manor Drive was last seen at her father's residence in the 5300 block of B Street SE. Police and family are concerned because they haven't been able to reach the father since Saturday.

The child's father has been identified as 26-year-old Terrance Faison.

Janel is described as an African American female, weighing approximately 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Terrance Faison is described by police as an African American male, 6’3 tall, and weighing 258 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Janel’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Janel Aaliyah Mercado or Terrance Faison is asked to call 9-1-1.

