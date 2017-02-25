MISSING: 14-year-old Northeast D.C. girl

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The Metropolitan Police Department needs the public help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Seyauna Parker was last seen in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue in Northeast D.C. on Friday, Feb. 24 between 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., police said.

She is described as a black female, medium complexion about 5’5” tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing an IDEA school uniform polo with khaki pants and black tennis shoes, police said. She also wears a nose ring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD’s Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099.

