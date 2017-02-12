MISSING: 14-year-old Northeast D.C. boy

(Photo: D.C. Police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - D.C. Police need the public’s help finding a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Miguel Escobar was last seen in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace in Northeast D.C.

He is described as a Hispanic male with light complexion, 5’6” tall and about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki pants and red and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miguel Escobar is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)