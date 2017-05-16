WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Mayeli Pineda was last seen in the 1300 block of Randolph Street NW on Monday.

Mayeli is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5’6” tall, 108 pounds, with brown hair and, brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mayeli Pineda is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

