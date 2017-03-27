FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 14-year-old from Frederick, Md.

Katherine Yesenia Mendez-Palacio is described by police as being 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 110lbs with straight/shoulder length black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on March 7 at her residence in Jefferson. Police believe she left of her own accord and is staying in the Frederick City area, possibly in the company of a 19-year-old male.

If anyone has any information on her location, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-1046.

