MISSING: 14-year-old from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 14-year-old from Southeast, D.C.

Shaniah Boyd was last seen on Saturday in the 4000 block of 6th Street SE.

Shaniah is described by police as a black female, with a medium complexion, 5’4” in height, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shaniah Boyd is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

© 2017 WUSA-TV