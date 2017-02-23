MISSING: 14-year-old from NW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from Northwest, D.C.

Daveshia Hockaday was last seen on Wednesday at 7:57 a.m. in the 900 block of W Street NW.



Daveshia is described by police as a black female, 5’2” tall, 105 pounds, medium complexion, brown eyes, and dark brown hair. She also has a mole on the right side of her chin. She was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, blue jacket, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daveshia Hockaday is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

(© 2017 WUSA)