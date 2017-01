Dontae Steven Joseph Rodriguez

FREDERICK, MD (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old from Frederick, Md.

Dontae Steven Joseph Rodriguez was last seen on Saturday in the area of his residence in the 1500 block of Haviland Place in Frederick.

If anyone can provide information that will help the police find Rodriguez is asked to contact Detective Loftis at 301-600-4109.