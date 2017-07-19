MISSING: 14-year-old boy Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are looking for 14-year-old Brian Christopher Clark Jr. He was last seen in Southeast D.C. on July 18.

Brian Clark Jr. is a black male with a medium complexion, 6’1” and 232 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white lettering and light grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on where Brian Christopher Clark Jr. is should call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

