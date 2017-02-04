MISSING: 13-year-old Northeast D.C. boy

(Photo: Metropolitan Police Department)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police need the public’s help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing from Northeast D.C.

Shawn Weldon was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast.

Weldon is described as a black male, 5’0” tall, 120 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. Police do not know what he was wearing at the time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Weldon is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

