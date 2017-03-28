MISSING: 13-year-old NE DC girl

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 13-year-old from Northeast, D.C.

Osharna Pittman was last seen on Monday in the 5800 block of Field Place NE.

She is described by police as a black female, 5’3” tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes, black shoulder length hair with twists, and a dark-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a burgundy t-shirt, white jeans, and a pair of silver Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Osharna Pittman is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

