MISSING: 13-year-old girl from SW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - DC Police need your help finding 13-year-old Jayla Johnson from Southwest DC.

Johnson was last seen on the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest on November 3. She was reported missing on November 4.

Police said Johnson is a black girl with a medium brown complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5'7" and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was wearing an olive shirt, light blue jeans, burgundy flip-flops with a PINK logo on them, and a gold Scorpio necklace.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayla Johnson is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

