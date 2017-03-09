WUSA
MISSING: 13-year-old girl from NW DC

WUSA 3:26 PM. EST March 09, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old from Northwest, D.C. 

Aniya McNeil was last seen in the 1100 Block New Jersey Ave. NW on Wednesday, March. 

Aniya is described by police as a black female, 4’11” tall, 120 pounds, medium complexioned, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Aniya McNeil is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

