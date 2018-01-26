MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Lanham, Md.

LANHAM, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ashley Samantha Machorro was last seen in the 6000 block of Cipriano Road in Lanham at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 24.

She’s described as being 4’10” tall and weighing 116 pounds. Ashley was last seen wearing Minnie Mouse pajamas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at (301) 772-4911.



