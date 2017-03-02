MISSING: 12-year-old girl from SW DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Southwest, D.C.

Taliyah Renn’e Thomas was last seen last Thursday around 5:45 a.m. on Forrester Street SW.

Taliyah is described by police as a black female, 5’5” in height, 190 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants, and orange/white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Taliyah Renn’e Thomas is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

