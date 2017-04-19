MISSING: 11-year-old girl from Southeast, DC

(Photo: Metropolitan police)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C. who was last seen on Tuesday.

Lauren Wiggins was last seen on Tuesday in the 3000 block of 30th Street, according to Metropolitan police. She was reported missing on Wednesday, according to authorities.

She is described as a black girl, with a medium brown complexion, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 129 pounds. Wiggins has brown eyes, and a long black braided hairstyle.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lauren Wiggins is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

