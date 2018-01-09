MISSING: 11-year-old boy from Suitland

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Prince George's County, Maryland.

Eleven-year-old Prince Williams Jr. was last seen on Monday at 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Houston Street in Suitland, Maryland.

He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black coat and black and blue Nike shoes.

If you see him, please call the Prince George's County Police Department.

