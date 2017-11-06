MISSING: 11-year-old boy from SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police need help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Southeast, D.C.

Demonte Ward was last seen in the 2400 block of Shannon Place SE on Monday.



He is described by police as a black male, dark complexion, 4’9” in height, 75 pounds, with brown eyes and a brown high top fade haircut.

Demonte was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded coat, dark jeans, a sky blue shirt,and wearing a pair of black and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Demonte Ward is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

