Minutes and yards help officers save driver's life

WALDORF, MD (WUSA9) - Three Charles County Sheriff's officers are being called heroes. They risked their lives to save a man trapped in a burning car in the early morning hours of January 29th.

It was 3:30 in the morning, Corporal Don Kabala was on a call at a Nissan dealership on Route 301 in Waldorf in his cruiser.

"I heard skidmarks and a loud collision almost right in front of the dealership," he said.

An SUV hit a pole on the median, smashed into pieces, and was on fire. It was just a couple of yards away.

"I got my fire extinguisher and immediately try to extinguish the fire," said Kabala.

But, that didn't work. The fire wouldn't stop. Pfc. Chris Morris and Pfc. Eric Scuderi were the next to respond.

"You see the glow, you can see underneath the floorboard is on fire so....seconds," said Morris.

"We went through about five fire extinguishers, flames were still kicking up," said Scuderi.

Scuderi said there was so much smoke, they couldn't see anyone inside at first. Scuderi and Morris eventually realized the driver, a 32-year-old man from Clinton, is wedged between the passenger seat and the dashboard.

"Officer Morris grabbed him by the shoulders and started pulling him, and I was working on the legs, to try to get the legs out," said Scuderi.

"If we hadn't gotten him out of that car, he might not have made it," said Kabala.

A helicopter arrived and flew the driver to the hospital. The man is going to survive, thanks to these three officers. But, they don't consider themselves heroes.

"It's our job. It's what we do every day, it's what we signed up for," said Kabala.

Police haven't identified the driver. They say his injuries are non-life threatening.

