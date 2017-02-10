Millions withheld from Metro after states, DC miss safety deadline

Photograph of a Washington DC metro subway as it comes to a stop at the Foggy Bottom station. (Photo: Steve Johnson, Steve Johnson)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is temporarily losing some federal funding over safety concerns on the rails.

The Federal Transit Administration is withholding 5 percent of the funds until D.C., Maryland, and Virginia come up with a new State Safety Oversight Program for WMATA Metrorail.

Other transit systems in Maryland and Virginia also are losing 5 percent of their funding. In all, this amounts to nearly $9 million through April 28 and $15 million through the fiscal year.

Once a new program is certified, the funds will be returned.

“By law, states have the primary responsibility for overseeing the safe operation of their rail transit systems, not only for riders but for transit operators and workers,” said FTA Executive Director Matthew Welbes in an emailed statement.

PREVIOUS: Metro's plan to keep riders safe

In October 2015, after several incidents and a “demonstrated pattern of safety lapses,” Metro was told the group in charge of keeping riders safe (the Tri-State Oversight Committee) was ineffective and the FTA took over safety oversight.

The FTA gave the governors and mayor of D.C., Virginia, and Maryland a year to put a new safety oversight program in place, but the deadline passed Thursday.

“The role is temporary. We will continue to direct safety oversight of Metrorail only until the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia step up and establish an FTA-certified State Safety Oversight Program,” Welbes said.

The jurisdictions need to pass identical legislation and meet certain requirements for the FTA to approve the new State Safety Oversight Program.

Other transit systems in Maryland and Virginia also are losing 5 percent of their funding from the FTA until the new program is certified.

(© 2017 WUSA)