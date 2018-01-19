LIVE BLOG: Journey to Tarawa

Tarawa excavation in June 2017. Anthropologist with the non-profit charity, History Flight, found +100 U.S. service members on the island. (Photo: WUSA9)

More than 7,000 miles from Arlington National Cemetery lie the bodies of sailors and marines who lost their lives in World War II during the Battle of Tarawa.

Their final resting place is anything but idilic -- surrounds by trash and pigpens, they are buried under pavement.

WUSA9 Reporter Mike Valerio investigates how they ended up there and efforts by private Americans to bring them home.

RELATED: Why were these missing WWII heroes buried under pavement?

Follow along his journey here:

MORE: Fallen and Forgotten

© 2018 WUSA-TV