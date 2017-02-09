Metro's plan to keep riders safe

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is urgently trying to make riders feel safer.

According to the agency’s new report, overall, crime dropped in 2016, but violent attacks increased.

Metro Transit Police said there were 151 aggravated assaults last year. That’s up nearly a third from the year before.

“I feel like they could do more. All the money they get. They make. I feel like I could do more. Just to make us feel safe,” said Metro rider Daisha Norris.

Metro said it’s making changes. Transit Police are now more visible. They’re also trying to move faster, blasting suspect photos to other departments to make arrests.

Expect to see patrols ramp up as the year goes on.

Other crimes, like thefts, dropped in 2016.

