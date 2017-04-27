Metro workers fired up over new sick policy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Union workers picketed in front of Metro headquarters Thursday.

The crowd of roughly 250 people were loud, proud, and unafraid to say how they really felt.

“The General Manager telling us we cannot go on property and talk to our members?” asked Union President Jackie Jeter on a loud speaker, “what kind of bull**** is that?!”

The crowd erupted in cheers with people yelling, “you go girl!”

The union is upset at contract negotiations which are supposed to be confidential, but Jeter spilled the beans.

“They are trying to get rid of our pension and we asked for a 2 percent raise and they want to give us zero!” she said to the crowd.

PREVIOUS: Metro denies hundreds of workers' requests for 'sick out'

They’re also upset about a new sick policy.

“The goal here is to make sure we’re providing service,” said Metro’s GM Paul Wiedefeld.

Here's how it works. There are basically two kinds of time off: excused absences and unexcused absences.

If you have a doctor’s appointment and call out three days ahead? That’s excused and no points against you.

But if you wake up sick and call out that day? It’s an unexcused absence and the points stack up.

If you reach three unexcused absences in a 12-month period you must go through counseling with a supervisor.

Six leads to a one-day suspension. Nine leads to a three-day suspension. And 10 unexcused absences could mean your job.

“Clearly, you wake up in the morning, your child’s sick, you call in sick, you can do that,” explained Wiedefeld. “But if there is a pattern of doing that we want to step up discipline after that.”

So, while union workers are sick over this policy, many said they’ll still show up to work Friday despite a rumored sick-out.

Wiedefeld said 500 employees requested a sick day Friday so he has a back-up plan including supervisors working 12-hour shifts. The union insists there will be no sick-out Friday because work action is a violation of their contract.

