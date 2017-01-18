Metro to open at 5AM Saturday for Women's March

Metrorail train (Photo: WMATA)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- The Metro will open at 5 a.m. on Saturday in order to accommodate the Women's March on Washington, GM and CEO Paul Wiedefeld announced.

The Metrorail system will open two hours early, at 5 a.m. and add up to two dozen additional trains for those attending the march, Metro said. More than a dozen trains will be added on the Red and Orange lines.

Trains will depart stations at the end of each line every 12 minutes. There should be service every four to six minutes at all stations in downtown D.C.

Trains will also be added between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt and run on the "rush plus" route via the Yellow Line Bridge from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

"This is another example of how vital Metro is for the region and of our unique role in transporting people from across the country to national events in our capital city," said WMATA Chair Jack Evans.

"Metro heard from lots of customers about the need for additional service this weekend and worked quickly to respond."

