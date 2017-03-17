WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Metro Surge #13 extended due to weather

WUSA 3:52 PM. EDT March 17, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro Surge #13 will be extended through April 12th due to the winter storm. 

Surge #13 was scheduled to end on April 9th. During this surge, Blue and Yellow line trains are continuously single tracking through the work zone between Van Dorn Street/Huntington and Braddock Road stations.

Surge #14 is schedule to start between College Park and Greenbelt on April 15th. 

MORE METRO STORIES:

Metro's first safety surge of 2017 impacts Blue Line riders

Metro to shut down parts of Red Line for 25 days

Metro makes changes to SafeTrack schedule

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories