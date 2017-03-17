Metro Surge #13 extended due to weather

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro Surge #13 will be extended through April 12th due to the winter storm.
Surge #13 was scheduled to end on April 9th. During this surge, Blue and Yellow line trains are continuously single tracking through the work zone between Van Dorn Street/Huntington and Braddock Road stations.
Surge #14 is schedule to start between College Park and Greenbelt on April 15th.
