Metro Surge #13 extended due to weather

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 27: Metro trains arrive at the Gallery Pl - Chinatown Station October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro Surge #13 will be extended through April 12th due to the winter storm.

Surge #13 was scheduled to end on April 9th. During this surge, Blue and Yellow line trains are continuously single tracking through the work zone between Van Dorn Street/Huntington and Braddock Road stations.

Surge #14 is schedule to start between College Park and Greenbelt on April 15th.

MORE METRO STORIES:

Metro's first safety surge of 2017 impacts Blue Line riders

Metro to shut down parts of Red Line for 25 days

Metro makes changes to SafeTrack schedule

© 2017 WUSA-TV