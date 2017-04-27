Metro safety: Has it improved?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: A Metrorail train takes off from Union Station, March 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Without a doubt Metro has been having a rough ride recently. So WUSA9's Special Assignment Unit dug into the Federal Transit Administration’s safety data to compare Metro to similar sized rail systems in other cities.

The numbers show Metro's safety record has gotten a little better.

Metro hit rock bottom in 2015 when it had 10 fires onboard trains, according to data obtained from the FTA. The problems got so bad, the FTA took over safety oversight that same year.

Since then, the data WUSA9 obtained shows fires, collisions and injuries on Metro trains were down sharply in 2016. However, derailments were actually up, from three in 2015 to seven last year.

In fact, Metro had more derailments in 2016 that the train systems in Chicago and San Francisco.

When compared to those cities, Metro's numbers are much more in line for safety items like fires, collisions and injuries.

The results are a mixed bag. Overall, Metro's not getting an "A" for passenger safety. But the data shows recently, it hasn't gotten an "F" either.

