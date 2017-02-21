Metro running out of options to fund agency

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro is facing new problems. It’s not safety this time; it’s money.

General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said he’s running out of options to patch a $415 million hole.

Rail trips took a sharp drop in the last part of 2016, according to new documents. They were down 12 percent from the year before.

It might sound like a small number, but it’s a big deal to Metro. This means the agency is now out $125 million, which is on top of the $290 million budget shortfall the agency already faced.

Wiedefeld: "I've looked under every rock I can to find dollars." — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 21, 2017

Metro Board Chair Jack Evans said now is the time for states to better fund the agency.

“Riders should be furious with Maryland, Virginia, and the federal government. Because that is where we are going to need the money from—the jurisdictional subsidy—if they want public transportation to work. And if they don't, it won't. There's no other options out there,” Evans said.

Ridership did not rebound in December, when Metro put its aggressive track work program “SafeTrack” on hold.

Wiedefeld: #WMATA revenues will drop more by the end of the year. Hiring freeze is coming + freeze on purchases that don't impact safety. — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) February 21, 2017

