Metro responds to 2 assaults overnight

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Two separate assaults were reported overnight by Metro. One assault happened onboard a Red line train and the other happened inside of the Gallery Place Metro station, according to Metro officials.

One incident happened around 10:40 p.m. at the Rhode Island Ave. station on a Red Line. Two passengers got into an altercation, according to Metro. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is being handled as an assault. It is being investigated.

Another incident happened at the Gallery Place Metro station when a station manager and customer had an altercation.

Metro said the customer refused to leave the station. The manager was not injured. Officials said the person was taken into custody and will be charged with a simple assault.

