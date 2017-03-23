Metro raises rates, drops some bus routes

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 27: Metro trains arrive at the Gallery Pl - Chinatown Station October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2010 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metro fares are going up and service hours are going down.

WMATA board members voted Thursday to increase fares for all rail and bus lines, despite pleas from riders to keep the rates the same. The rate hike goes into effect this summer.

Metro’s peak rail fare will increase by $0.10. Off-peak and bus fares will go up by $0.25.

Metro officials said the increases will raise an estimated $21 million in the fiscal year 2018.

Board members also voted to cut back services.

Instead of waiting six minutes between trains, you could now wait up to 15 minutes. Also, dozens of bus lines in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland are being canceled altogether.

“If I'm going to pay more to have less service that doesn't make sense at all. Where is the money going?” one Metro rider asked.

“I totally understand but there are also expenses tied to delivering that service and it has to come from somewhere,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld explained.

